Fall Playlist

With Halloween being over, it’s a little too late to listen to spooky music. However, it’s still a bit too early for Christmas music. So what the heck are we supposed to listen to right now? Well, you’re in luck. This playlist is just the right amount of dark and twisty to keep you satisfied before you start listening to “All I Want for Christmas is You” on repeat.

I included some classic fall jams and introduced a few of my own fall favorites. Surely this playlist will keep you company while you’re zooming down 57 to go home for Thanksgiving break next week.