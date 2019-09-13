Feelin’ Good Playlist

I’ve spent the last couple of weeks constructing a solid feel-good playlist, and I am excited to announce that I think I have finally reached the perfect amount of good feelings. I know this because I had this playlist on at work and saw my coworker dancing around to it, which is exactly the effect I wanted these songs to have on people. This short little bundle of joy and good feelings is only half an hour-long, so it does not take long to get through but is guaranteed to make you feel better than you did before you turned it on. I selected a combination of super upbeat songs and laidback tracks that are fun and easy to listen to. Featuring artists like Vampire Weekend and Whitney, this playlist is equipped to give any mood a boost!