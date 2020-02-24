Fleeting Spring Playlist

Over here in tropical Champaign, we just got our first real taste of spring. Although it was fleeting, the radiance of the glowing sun lifted our spirits in an inspirationally unique way. To keep those spirits up until spring decides to stay, have this playlist. Tailored to complement the invigorating beauty of spring, this playlist will compel you to speed with the windows down and relax in a nice field of grass, weather be damned. The flowers may not have bloomed, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t.