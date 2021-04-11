Florence and the Machine: High as Hope

Florence has reached a new level of vulnerability through her songwriting on Florence and the

Machine’s fourth studio album, High as Hope. The album was released in 2018, 3 years after the

release of How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, a powerful, booming album filled with songs like

“Delilah” and “What Kind of Man” that seem to be made for an arena. High as Hope is a much

more personal album with stripped vocals and charming piano ballads.

The lyrics truly make this album a standout piece for Florence and the Machine. Listening to this

album makes the listener feel as if they’re reading Florence’s diary. In particular, the track

“Grace” discusses Florence’s relationship with her younger sister. Florence opens up about how

her struggle with alcohol and drugs has impacted their relationship. Specifically, Florence apologizes to

her sister for being under the influence at her birthday, “Grace, I don’t say it enough / Grace, you

are so loved / I’m sorry I ruined your birthday, you had turned 18 / And the sunshine hit me and I

was behaving strangely.”

Another stand out track on the album is “South London Forever,” a wistful tribute to Florence’s

teenage years. It’s hard to not imagine yourself running around the streets of London with friends

when listening. It’s a rather simple track musically, but nevertheless, one worth listening to for

its overflowing sense of nostalgia.

The album closes with “No Choir,” a more mellow, vocally stripped track. The track opens with,

“And it’s hard to write about being happy / ‘Cause, the older I get / I find that happiness is an

extremely uneventful subject.” Florence recognizes how much easier it is to write about her

burdens and struggles, painfully aware of how she has taken the listener through an extensive

journey through her past in the following 9 tracks. The raw vocals, endearing piano, and

vulnerable lyrics make this track the perfect closing.

High as Hope is a confessional album, the simple music allows for this to feel like a much more

personal album. It might not match the grandness of Ceremonials or Lungs, nor the energy of

How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, but perhaps that’s the beauty of it.