Frank Ocean: “Dear April” and “Cayendo”

Frank Ocean finally released his previously vinyl-exclusive singles “Dear April” and “Cayendo” for streaming services on Saturday! While he hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s Blonde, these were his first new singles since last year’s “In My Room.” Now that Frank won’t be able to perform at Coachella due to the current global pandemic, fans that didn’t choose to order the songs on vinyl can finally enjoy these emotional new releases.

“Dear April” reminds me of the signature Frank Ocean we all know from his 2016 albums Endless and Blonde. His silky-smooth voice blended with the distant and slow guitar playing makes listening to this song feel like an out-of-body experience, a perfect dream.

The next track seems to be extremely unique for this artist. While it still maintains the usual emotion and passion his usual tracks contain, “Cayendo” is sung almost entirely in Spanish. This track is the perfect addition to Frank’s endless collection of songs meant for somberly staring at the ceiling in bed, slow drives with no destination, or just generally being absorbed in your own thoughts.

These new releases, both equally moody and emotional, are just what most fans needed to keep us going while awaiting another album, Frank’s first in four years.