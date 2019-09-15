Funk Fusion Playlist

Applying sub-genres to all the music I listen to would most likely drive me crazy, and in order to spare my sanity, I’ve decided to compile a playlist which steers away from that. Broad genres are a much safer choice, especially since all the artists embodied in this playlist are a fusion of multiple genres, some crossing into other musical territories more than others. Canadian producer Kaytranada opens the playlist, with an incredibly unique sound, consisting of a smooth groove and sensational instrumentals. A variety of artists are sprinkled throughout, with styles ranging from MF DOOM to Blood Orange and J Dilla. One thing they all share in common? A funky rhythm they constructed with their own minds, pertaining to their own taste. As you’re listening be sure to tune in to the elements of jazz, soul, R&B, hip-hop all found within.