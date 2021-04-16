Genre Spotlight: Psychedelic Pop

Psychedelic music has existed since the early 1960s and is still going strong today. While it has seen branches and sub genres of different styles, psychedelic pop has been the one that has remained in the spotlight. From the Beach Boys to Tame Impala, it is a category that spans a wide range of musical talent.

A lot of the songs featured on this list are from some of my all-time favorite albums as well, such as Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular. While those two albums are quite different stylistically, they both fall under the same umbrella, and fit nicely on a playlist together.

If you like what you hear on this playlist, I’d strongly suggest diving deeper into each artist’s discography, and you might become as crazy about the genre as I am.