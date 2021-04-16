Music / Playlist

Genre Spotlight: Psychedelic Pop

- by Leo Kasper

Psychedelic music has existed since the early 1960s and is still going strong today. While it has seen branches and sub genres of different styles, psychedelic pop has been the one that has remained in the spotlight. From the Beach Boys to Tame Impala, it is a category that spans a wide range of musical talent.

 A lot of the songs featured on this list are from some of my all-time favorite albums as well, such as Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular. While those two albums are quite different stylistically, they both fall under the same umbrella, and fit nicely on a playlist together. 

If you like what you hear on this playlist, I’d strongly suggest diving deeper into each artist’s discography, and you might become as crazy about the genre as I am.

About Leo Kasper

Leo is a sophomore from Chicago who has had a passion for music his whole life. From jazz rap to pop punk, Leo dabbles in essentially all genres. When not listening to music or playing guitar, Leo can be found on a couch somewhere on his phone.

