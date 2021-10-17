Uncategorized

Halloween Songs

- by Hannah Chen

Halloween is a holiday that is situated in between seasons and one that many enjoy. But it is a holiday that does not have any notable songs, for example, Christmas has songs like “Feliz Navidad”, “White Christmas”, and many others. Because of this, I curated a playlist titled “spoopy emo” for songs related to Halloween, so here are some of the tracks featured on the playlist. 

“Trick or Treat” – Ghost Town 

“Trick or Treat”, a track with a very fitting title for the holiday, is featured on the deluxe version of Ghost Town’s debut album Party in the Graveyard

“Black Cat” – Mayday Parade 

Though not actually about a black cat, this track is about a romance on set, seen through the eyes of a film director. 

“Bloody Mary” – New Years Day 

This track is said to be a diss track towards another vocalist, Mixi Demner of Stitched Up Heart. 

“Calling All the Monsters” – China Anne McClain 

An iconic track from Disney is practically the anthem of Halloween.

Related Posts

WPGU Modern Rock Playlist

Gears – Lunar Vacation

WPGU 107.1 Now Hiring!

About Hannah Chen

Hannah is a first-year Anthropology major from Chicago who enjoys scrolling through TikTok and YouTube, tomato beef noodle soup, tres leches cakes, and many other things.

View all posts by Hannah Chen →