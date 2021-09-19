Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinx Love Playlist

Happy Hispanic Heritage month! If you didn’t know, September 15th to October 15th is the time in which we celebrate the hispanic community and their contributions to society. While many latinx and hispanic artists like Bad Bunny and Rosalía have achieved worldwide success, it is important to celebrate the other names in the game that have been exploring and creating in other genres. Without further ado, here is: Latinx Love, a playlist composed of older and newer hispanic artists that have contributed to alternative, rock, and pop music.