It’s Raining In Urbana: Spring Playlist

As the seasons have been changing recently, it’s been raining quite a bit. Luckily for you, I’ve created the perfect playlist for you to listen to while walking in the rain this spring. Full of midwest emo essentials, this is the perfect playlist to put on while aimlessly walking through the streets of Urbana (or anywhere, actually).

I had to start off this playlist with “Agoraphobia” by Deerhunter. To me, this is the song to listen to while walking in the rain. It’s a beautiful song, and listening to it feels like a warm hug. I always feel like I’m the main character the when I listen to this one.

Seeing as this is a playlist with “Urbana” in the title, adding an American Football track was required. I chose “Stay Home” because it’s my favorite off their self-titled record, and I think it’s a great rainy walk soundtrack. The long instrumental intro and melancholy, repetitive lyrics make it a great track to listen to when you want to get lost in your thoughts.

The rest of this playlist has tracks from bigger artists like Modern Baseball and Twin Peaks, as well as some criminally underrated bands like Hospital Bracelet and Thank You, I’m Sorry. Whether you’re looking for a soundtrack for a rainy day or just craving some midwest emo, this playlist is for you. Enjoy!