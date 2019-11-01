Long Car Rides Playlist

This past week I did a lot of traveling, which obviously means I needed to put together a playlist for the bus rides, plane rides, and car rides. This particular playlist captures my music taste pretty well, but I also made it aux-ready so that if anyone I was traveling with wanted to listen to music, I had a playlist that could please the masses. Featuring a variety of artists from Talking Heads all the way to Whitney, there’s something that everyone should enjoy. The music is also generally upbeat, which is perfect for keeping the energy up on a long trip. Give a listen if you’re on a train, bus, car, or foot! In my biased opinion, it’s perfect for any occasion.