Lyrics I Love Playlist

When it comes to my favorite songs, the most important factor is always the lyrics. Sure, you can have an awesome guitar riff or an entirely unique sound, but the lyrics also have to be top-notch to set the song apart. I decided to put together a playlist of some of my all-time favorite songs that have my all-time favorite lyrics. You know, the kind of songs where if you closed your eyes and pointed to any single line, you know it’d still be beautiful–the kind of songs that create imagery that is so vivid that you feel like you’ve left your own body and appeared somewhere in the context of the music. This playlist is made up of songs that transport you, that make you feel, and that stand the test of time.