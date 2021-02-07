Midwest Emo for a Cold Winter Morning

A few days ago, I woke up to the world covered in a sheet of ice. As I stared out my window holding my bowl of cereal, I felt a sense of both comfort and melancholy as I looked at the cold, empty streets of Champaign and the overcast sky. This playlist is the perfect soundtrack to that moment in time.
