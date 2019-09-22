New Songs Playlist

I have been listening to a lot of new music recently, “new” meaning songs I haven’t listened to before as well as recently released music. Since this is my first post back since being back from summer vacation, I thought I would share this playlist as a way to reintroduce myself.



Though this playlist features songs from a variety of genres, I would say that most of them fall under the indie/indie pop genre with a couple of hardcore pop bops sprinkled in there. A few highlights from this album (the songs I’ve been listening to the most) include “Doin’ Time” from Lana Del Rey’s new album, “Giving Up” off of Whitney’s new album and “Dancy, Baby!” from boy pablo, who I’ve recently been listening to a lot. Enjoy this small glimpse into my music taste; hopefully, you’ll find some new favorites off of this playlist!



