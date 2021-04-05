Of Cities and Songs: Urban History and Theory Through Music

In Dr. Magdalena Novoa’s Urban History and Theory course at the University of Illinois (UP

504), graduate students are learning how to effectively communicate as planners through music.

Last week, students, in teams of three, were asked to create an annotated music playlist of 8-10

songs, addressing the topics discussed in the course. They were also required to curate the songs

using an intersectional lens. Some of the topics addressed were urbanization in the Global North

and Global South, industrialization and deindustrialization, colonialism, urban apartheid,

gentrification, spatial violence, grassroots movements, migrations and borders, and health.

After teams curated their playlists, they listened to each other’s selections. Collectively, we

created a class music playlist including songs from each of the ten original playlists.

The assignment’s goal was to think critically and apply the different concepts discussed in class

while training the skill of listening as one of the essential communication skills for

planners to have.

UP 504 students who contributed to this playlist include Will Finkelstein, Emily Guske, Andrea

Pimentel, Sutapa Banerjee, Theresa Dunne, Leo Torres Beltran, Arpita Banerjee, Drew Duffin,

Janet Husunukpe, Pooja Bethur, Jack Maszka, Sarah Riadi, Arriana Jones, Kyoung Jae Kim,

Sam Ihm, Ximin Pao, Camrin Garret, Tyler Huggins, Asha Barnes, Laesun Kim, Colt Pierce,

Hannah Galkin, Chaeyeon Han, Yu Tian, Rosario Barrera, Natalie Cheng, Huiya Yang, Elli

Dastrup, Gaby Harpel, and Kyung Ho Lee.

Check out our final class playlist below.

“Be Free” by J. Cole (2014)

This song is about the 2014 Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri. The incident began

when Michael Brown pushed a store clerk, and the police officer mistook the action for a

robbery and shot him, which led to massive demonstrations. The song yearns for freedom:

“All we wan’ do is break the chains off and / All we wan’ do is be free.”

The lyrics reflect the exhaustion felt by Black Americans at their continued targeting in racial

hate crimes and lack of agency to change it. Events like the murder of Michael Brown are

commonplace in a world where Black people are “othered” and where they are systematically

reduced. The rationality of American racial hierarchy has made everyday life unlivable, a

situation which demands change.

“Bidhir Badhon Katbe Tumi Emni Shaktiman” by Rabindranath Tagore, adapted by

Satyajit Ray for Ghare Baire (Home and the World) (1984)

“Bidhir Badhon” raises the subaltern’s opinion on colonial domination, demonstrating that the

victim has deciphered the colonizer’s motivations for “replacement” or “displacement” of

Indigenous settlements as “manifest destiny”. Colonization is characterized here as domination

that transcends the material, entering the metaphysical. The opening sentence: “Bidhir Badhon

Katbe Tumi Emon Shaktiman?” represents a mockery of the colonizer’s understanding of their

colonizing capabilities – “Do they [British] think they are powerful enough to extricate the bonds

of destiny?”, they ask. It is a mockery of the European faith in Manifest Destiny and the

accompanying hubris that emboldens the British to plunder and ravage India’s native lands,

resources, and wealth, without compensation or remorse. The song goes ahead and demonstrates,

through the same ironical intonation the various components of colonization.

Rabindranath Tagore [Nobel Laureate and Polymath] led a vehement social commentary on the

Nationalist Movement [for decolonization/freedom of India] and observed the transmutation of

Indigenous expressions of colonial resentment into a medium of coloniality. Colonial behaviors

of religious intolerance and acts of violence against the marginalized were internalized and

continue to wreak post-colonial India. Equity evaded India, even in our mass movements and the

irony of social justice is a constant theme in Tagore’s brilliant work. This song is taken from

Satyajit Ray’s (Oscar winning director) film adaptation of Tagore’s novel Ghare Baire (Home

and the World). The intersectional situation of both Tagore and Ray’s identity, as foreign

educated Indians, at the junction between the dichotomies of British imperialism and Nationalist

patriotism informs the nuance in the song.

“Let me See Your I.D.” from Sun City by Artists Against Apartheid (1985)

This song is one of the most fervent and forceful political statements to emerge from 1980s pop

music. It reminds people of South Africa’s apartheid policy and supports a cultural boycott of the

country. As mentioned in the lyrics, “when you walk around in South Africa. You gotta carry

this little black book with you… Damn that’s about like my life ‘cause I got to do that when I go

Philly”, “Let me See Your I.D.” means that all Black South Africans over the age of 16 must

carry a passport at all times, whether you are in South Africa or the Global South or

Pennsylvania of Global North. Also, one of the famous lines: “The first time I heard there was

trouble in the Middle East, I thought they were talking about Pittsburgh” compares racial

tensions in the U.S. with those in apartheid-era South Africa, implying that despite the fact that

South Africa and the United States are separated geographically, both countries have

implemented a series of legislation and institutionalized segregation called “apartheid”. Even

the United States has never ended segregation.

“The Day Women Took Over” from Black America Again by Common, BJ the Chicago Kid (2016)

This song explains the intersectionality of feminism and racism. The lyrics emphasize how

women are seen as equal today and give hopes for the next generation.

“The day women took over, let it continue

Now women get paid as much as men do

Dr. Angelou’s lookin’ from Heaven’s window

Tellin’ young girls phenomenal woman is in you



Body is a temple, men don’t prey

Mother earth’s arms around you sayin’ it’s okay”



Moreover, here Common says to respect women’s bodies by saying “Body is a temple, men

don’t prey”.



“Mothers get medals for being courageous soldiers

On dollars, it’s Michelle Obama, Oprah and Rosa”



Common made an example of Black women who are famous for world’s contribution such as

Michelle Obama and Oprah.



“Oh, what if women took over the world

Oh, every woman, boy and girl

Oh, maybe one day, we will see

Peace and unity the way it’s meant to be”



Problems occur not only from Black injustice, and these lyrics indicate the issue of people who

continuously want more (and who are greedy), producing and upholding colonialism,

neoliberalism, and injustice.

“Allentown” from The Nylon Curtain by Billy Joel (1982)

Allentown, Pennsylvania experienced migration and financial shortcoming because of the

demographic changes in the 1970s that the wealthy baby booming generation moved out of the

city for cheaper and newer houses. This song represents both the aspirations and frustrations of

America’s working class in the late 20th century in the context of industrialization and

decentralization. The first verse, “They’re closing all the factories down; Out in Bethlehem,

they’re killing time”, describes the frustration of workers in almost closing factories. The chorus,

“But they’ve taken all the coal from the ground; And the union people crawled away”, describes

the urban sprawl that decentralized the residents away from the city after closing industries. This

song expresses the aspired but confused living experience in the context of deindustrialization

and decentralization from the perspectives of the working class.

“We Were all Wounded at Wounded Knee” by Redbone (1973)

This song was sung by the Mexican American/Native American Band, Redbone, and became

popular in Europe. The song discusses the two massacres at Wounded Knee: one in 1890 and

one in 1973. The band’s record label refused to record it and afterwards it was not able to be

distributed as it was deemed too controversial and therefore unsellable in a US market. Even

now, the song has not had large popularity because it is uncomfortable and challenges narratives

about manifest destiny and the damage to Native people as well as how these narratives harm the

nation as a whole. The lyrics “We were all wiped out by the seventh cavalry, you and me – you

and me,” shows that the artists see the impacts from these massacres as an issue that should be

seen by everyone as a problem and should not just be relegated to Native identity alone. Thus,

the band argues that the narrative of Wounded Knee needs to be included in US historical

narratives to understand the harm disregarding history causes, recognize the horror of these

events, and understand that manifest destiny was a brutal ideology meant to not just push out

Native people from their land but to also wipe their presence and experiences from US history.

“Dreams of the San Joaquin” from You Can’t Make Old Friends by Kenny Rogers (2013)

This song is written as a letter from a worker in the fields of the San Joaquin valley to his wife.

The worker talks about how hard it is to send money home due to the lack of work available. He

also talks about the beauty of the place and repeatedly uses the word “dreams” emphasizing the

contrast between his expectations and reality of San Joaquin. There’s always a verse that speaks

on the personal struggle that the worker has as a husband because he hoped to move his wife

down with him for a better life that now seems unattainable. The subject of the song is not only a

worker but a husband and migrant looking for better financial situations.

“Quiero Bailar” from Diva Platinum Edition by Ivy Queen (2004)

Reggaetón forms a part of an ever-expanding collection of musical genres that identify

themselves as part of “el género urbano”. The origins of reggaetón follow a highly criminalized

history within Puerto Rico’s metropolitan area, but what stands out of this genre is its

“performance of masculinity” (Goldman, 2017). “Quiero Bailar” stands out as it casts a light into

this genre by challenging, through the story of a night at the club, the narratives of the urban

experience as a scenario exclusively for the pleasure of men. The lyrics highlight the importance

of consent, transforming the presence of women in parties from objects to subjects.

“Why I Say No” from Turn Into by Jay Som (2016)

In comparison to other songs within this playlist, Jay Som’s “Why I Say No” mainly addresses

issues related to personal identity. Throughout the song, her lyrics imply a rejection of the norms

forced upon her by society. The lines: “And if I cross my legs/Will I be like the others?/And if I

stand up straight/Will I climb, climb, climb?” connect to our class discussion revolving around gender and the patriarchy. According to Maureen Flanagan’s chapter from Constructing the

Patriarchal City, women interacted with urban space differently than men, yet were often forced

to conform to men’s societal structures within the built environment. As a queer, Filipino-

American musician, Jay Som’s lyrics relate to these themes as she conveys her desire to resist

the social pressures established by white, straight cis men and women. However, she also speaks

to the challenges that she may face when doing so and how it may hinder her success to not

conform to these expectations.

“Famine” from Universal Mother by Sinéad O’Connor (1994)

I had never heard this song before researching for class, and I think it is such a great example

of the topics we have discussed so far. Essentially, the song is about the Irish Potato Famine

and how the “famine” wasn’t really a famine at all, but a result of British colonization and its

abuse of power over the Irish. In the song, O’Conner sings:



“See Irish people were only allowed to eat

potatoes

All of the other food– Meat fish vegetables

Were shipped out of the country under armed

guard

To England while the Irish people starved

And then on the middle of all this

They gave us money not to teach our children

Irish

And so we lost our history

And this is what I think is still hurting me”



This song attempts to dispel this dominant narrative by revealing that colonialism was

responsible for many of the issues in Ireland’s history. After listening to this song, I researched

the famine and was appalled to discover that what I had learned in school was not the entire

truth. Instead, I was told the dominant narrative, one that omitted the experiences and struggles

of vulnerable populations

“Smile” from CARE FOR ME by Saba (2018)

Saba is a Chicagoan rapper, and in his album, CARE FOR ME, he tells a story

about his experiences in the city. Specifically, he tells the story of his loved ones lost to gun

violence. In his song “Smile”, he captures the generational experience of Chicago all the while

rapping about the responsibilities of those who “make it out” of the hood and poverty. He is from

the west side of Chicago, a neighborhood called Austin–one that has been greatly

affected by segregation and divestment. The lyrics below highlight the message of “Smile”.

“All that I am is my family these days

Moment of madness I can’t seem to evade

More than a canvas, you carry me these days

Practice, I’m trying to remember, remember

All that I am is my family these days

Moment of madness I can’t seem to evade

More than a canvas, you carry me these days

Practice, I’m trying to remember, remember

Sweet Westside Chicago, two-flat apartment

Red brick and garden, that’s been forgotten

Grass all splotchy, vacant lot splotchy

Bank account splotchy

And we talk like we from the South (Oww)

Our parents’ parents from the South

And if I make a million dollars

I’ll vacation in the South”

“Beijing, Beijing” by Wang Feng (2007)

This song resonates with the lower-class people’s feelings about Beijing or any mega city in

China. The vicissitude in the singer’s voice entails the mixed feelings of the normal people who

came to these cities to chase their dreams, but only to find themselves struggling to survive.

Albeit millions of dreams have broken here, this is the city where people feel their existence in

their heartbeats and aching bones. This is the city where people feel disturbed but attached.

You can listen to this playlist on Youtube or Spotify at the links below.