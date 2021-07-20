Music News / Song Reviews

Omar Apollo: Go Away

- by Anushka Gami

24-year-old Omar Apollo is one of the most loved alternative R&B artists around. His music gained traction after he borrowed $30 from a friend to upload “Ugotme” to Spotify. While the song’s audio quality was poor, listeners loved its dreamy style and yearning lyrics, and “Ugotme” has amassed nearly fifty million streams since. Last fall, he released his long-anticipated debut album Apolonio to rave reviews. His latest project is “Go Away”–a sleek, fun tune that is perfect for the summertime. 

Apollo teamed up with Chromeo and Carter Lang (SZA) to produce “Go Away,” resulting in an energetic, upbeat song. The song’s overall mood paired with its introspective lyrics about unrequited love makes it both danceable and fit for musing. He shows off his impressive falsetto singing abilities on the song’s chorus. He sings “But if you had to go away again / I just don’t see you enough / I wish I saw you enough.” While his words are bittersweet and filled with longing, the song overall feels carefree. It’s a must-add for any Summer 2021 playlist. 

Omar Apollo is an artist who does not adhere to genre boundaries; his music shifts from acoustic indie to R&B-infused Mexican corridos. He’s even dabbled in Michael Jackson-inspired disco. He makes these sonic changes look effortless, and it’ll be exciting to see what he attempts next.

Related Posts

The Marias Release New Single, “Hush”

Slint’s Spiderland Turns 30: A Retrospective on the Most Influential Album Ever

Dany Farray releases ‘Neon Storm Clouds’

About Anushka Gami

Anushka is a sophomore at UIUC studying Information Sciences and Computer Science. She enjoys hiking, writing, and discovering new artists to listen to. She listens to a large variety of genres but she has a soft spot for indie rock. In particular, slacker rock, shoegaze, and riot grrrl are the subgenres she enjoys the most.

View all posts by Anushka Gami →