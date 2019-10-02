Past Pygmalion Playlist

Another Pygmalion Festival has come and gone. I’ve been attending Pygmalion since 2018 and have always greatly enjoyed the music lineups. Yet, curiosity got the best of me and I decided to have a look back on artists that have graced the grounds of CU during past Pygmalion Fests.

2017: Big Thief

Although I was living in Urbana at the time, I did not attend any of the shows offered by Pygmalion in 2017. The regret I carry due to this decision will follow me to the grave. The majority of this regret is surrounding the missed opportunity to see the band, Big Thief. Their 2016 album, Masterpiece, would have been amazing to hear live. Check out the track, “Paul” that I’ve added to the playlist down below.

2016: Car Seat Headrest

Again, I was living in Urbana during Pygmalion this year and somehow I managed to miss one of the best lineups. Mild High Club, Lucy Dacus, Alvvays are just a few of the bands that came through CU that year. Oh did I forget to mention that indie rock legends, Car Seat Headrest were on campus? And I missed their performance? Yeah, that still keeps me up at night. Check out “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales” down below.

2011: Toro Y Moi

A recent discovery of mine, Toro Y Moi, played Pygmalion Fest back in 2011. Luckily, I can’t be too upset at myself for missing this performance, as I was still in middle school. He will be in Chicago in November if you’re interested in catching him live. Check out “Girls Like You” down below.

2010: Janelle Monae

She played the Main Stage at Coachella this year. Enough said. Check out “Make Me Feel” down below. I’ve compiled a list of artists that have played Pygmalion (by year) that I did see/wish I had

gotten a chance to see. Check out my playlist down below of tracks from some of my favorites!

2019

● The New Pornographers

● Japanese Breakfast

● Beach Bunny

● Jerry Paper

2018

● Frankie Cosmos

● Post Animal

● Diet Cig ● Foxing

● JPEGMAFIA

● Paul Cherry

● Playboi Carti

2017

● Animal Collective

● Thundercat

● BadBadNotGood

● Julien Baker

● Noname

● Big Thief

● Flint Eastwood

2016

● Future Islands

● Vince Staples

● Wolf Parade

● Louis the Child

● Frightened Rabbit

● Alvvays

● Car Seat Headrest

● Foxing

● Mild High Club

● Lucy Dacus

● The Fights

2015

● Purity Ring

● Zola Jesus

2014

● CHVRCHES

● Real Estate

● Tycho

● Sun Kil Moon

● Deafheaven

2013

● The Head and the Heart

● Dawes

● Kurt Vile

2012

● Grizzly Bear

● Dirty Projectors

● Dinosaur Jr.

● Cloud Nothings

● Tennis

● Julia Holter ● Lord Huron

2011

● Washed Out

● Toro Y Moi

● Deerhoof

● Japandroids

● Starfker

● Unknown Mortal Orchestra

2010

● Janelle Monae

● Surfer Blood

● Cults

2009

● Iron & Wine

● Ra Ra Riot

● Low

● Wavves

● The Antlers

● Japandroids

2008

● Yo La Tengo

● Dan Deacon

● Wye Oak

2007

● Andrew Bird

● Questlove

● Yeasayer