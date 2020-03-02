We all have those nights where we just need to relax and practice some good old-fashioned self-care, whether that be by putting social media down for the night, taking a bubble bath or putting on an expensive face mask. Either way you choose to unwind, you’ll need a good relaxation playlist to help the process. I’ve put together a playlist full of chill, relaxing songs to complement your self-care night. These songs don’t follow a specific genre of music, but many of them encourage self-love, and they are all fairly chill to help relax your mind. I hope you enjoy and have a great night of relaxation; you deserve it!