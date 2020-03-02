We all have those nights where we just need to relax and practice some good old-fashioned self-care, whether that be by putting social media down for the night, taking a bubble bath or putting on an expensive face mask. Either way you choose to unwind, you’ll need a good relaxation playlist to help the process. I’ve put together a playlist full of chill, relaxing songs to complement your self-care night. These songs don’t follow a specific genre of music, but many of them encourage self-love, and they are all fairly chill to help relax your mind. I hope you enjoy and have a great night of relaxation; you deserve it!
About Carolina Garibay
Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.View all posts by Carolina Garibay →