Songs That Make You Say “Aww” Playlist

I started this playlist a couple of months ago when I first listened to Clairo’s most recent album and heard the song “Softly.” It made me say, out loud, “aww” when I first heard it, and as I thought a little longer about this, I realized that I could think of a bunch of songs that have made me say “aww” out loud. I decided that it might be a cool idea to make a playlist of these songs, and I finally got around to making that playlist, which is what I’m sharing today. This playlist is full of wholesome, lovey-dovey type songs to listen to whenever you need some extra love in your life. Enjoy!
About Carolina Garibay
Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.View all posts by Carolina Garibay →