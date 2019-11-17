Songs That Make You Say “Aww” Playlist

I started this playlist a couple of months ago when I first listened to Clairo’s most recent album and heard the song “Softly.” It made me say, out loud, “aww” when I first heard it, and as I thought a little longer about this, I realized that I could think of a bunch of songs that have made me say “aww” out loud. I decided that it might be a cool idea to make a playlist of these songs, and I finally got around to making that playlist, which is what I’m sharing today. This playlist is full of wholesome, lovey-dovey type songs to listen to whenever you need some extra love in your life. Enjoy!