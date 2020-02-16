Songs with Colors Playlist

If you live anywhere in the Midwest, you’ll know that we haven’t exactly been having the nicest weather lately. This time of year always feels so long, and sometimes I wonder if we’re ever going to experience warm weather and see flowers bloom on campus again. If you’ve ever been at U of I during the spring and summer months, you’ll know how beautiful the campus looks and how nice it feels to walk from class to class in the warm weather without having to wear a big coat. Since we still have about a month until spring is officially here, though, I thought it would be a fun idea to enjoy colors in a different way by making a playlist with colors in the song titles. This playlist has a wide variety of songs, so you should be able to find something that you enjoy listening to that is also inspired by a color. Happy listening!