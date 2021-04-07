Spring Dreams: Songs That Feel Like a Breath of Fresh Air

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and campus has been buzzing with Illini eager to enjoy the

beautiful weather. Spring brings us rainy days, beautiful cherry blossoms, and a sense of rejuvenation.

Gone are the days of early sunset, bare trees, and puffy coats (although, I suppose you never really know

in the Midwest). It’s been a rough year and an even worse semester, so get out there and literally smell

the roses. Soak up the sun, feel the grass beneath your feet and don’t be afraid to dance in the rain. This

zoom filled hell has had us glued to our computers without a break for too long. So, as you sip your

morning coffee and bring your books to the quad, here are some songs that will bring you back to life

and remind you that you are the main character.