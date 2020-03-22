Springtime Playlist

Every year I make seasonal playlists, and since the first day of spring was just this past Thursday, I thought this would be the perfect time to make my spring 2020 playlist. The criteria for this playlist are basically relaxing, acoustic or fits the feel-good category. This playlist features both old classics, such as “Yesterday” by the Beatles as well as songs released more recently, such as “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles. Though there isn’t a set genre present throughout the playlist, each song is perfect for listening to while taking a walk on a nice spring afternoon or just hanging at home with the window open. Happy listening and happy spring!