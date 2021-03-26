Music / Playlist

Sunflower Field Playlist

- by Hannah Chen

Spring has officially come and I think the best way to celebrate it is to listen to some songs that
make me think of spring. I made this playlist a few months back when Ritt Momney started
gaining popularity for his cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s song “Put Your Records On”. I listened
to the original version and then I listened to the cover, which made me realize how different the
vibes of both songs were. The cover made me think of a video edit that could be made from a fun
night out whereas the original strongly reminded me of spring, which prompted me to make this
playlist.

About Hannah Chen

Hannah is an Anthropology major from Chicago who enjoys scrolling through Instagram and YouTube, tomato beef noodle soup, tres leches cakes, and many other things. There is a very high chance she will make a playlist (and a baked good) for someone, if they ask.

