Sunflower Field Playlist

Spring has officially come and I think the best way to celebrate it is to listen to some songs that

make me think of spring. I made this playlist a few months back when Ritt Momney started

gaining popularity for his cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s song “Put Your Records On”. I listened

to the original version and then I listened to the cover, which made me realize how different the

vibes of both songs were. The cover made me think of a video edit that could be made from a fun

night out whereas the original strongly reminded me of spring, which prompted me to make this

playlist.