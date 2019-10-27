The Flood of WPGU Playlist

Over the weekend, our entire studio and office spaces were flooded. We lost a lot of expensive equipment and irreplaceable memories. We’re out of a studio, set back a couple of thousand dollars and a little damp. If you can, please donate here. Despite the damages, we’re not giving up on the station any one bit. To celebrate the determination of WPGU, I’ve assembled a playlist of uplifting and invigorating songs dealing with water. Here’s to a swift and smooth recovery!