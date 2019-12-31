The Top 50 Albums and EPs of 2019

Graphic by Kyra Puetz

This past semester, the web writers grew to a team of 20 writers, the biggest team our staff has seen in years. With a bigger team, there’s been such a diverse taste in music which almost makes this list hard to make. Well, that and the constant stream of music, both good and bad, that has been released this year. Nevertheless, the ranking of the top 50 albums has become a favorite among the web writers, who graciously gave up a whole Saturday before finals to discuss some of the best albums of 2019. The WPGU writing staff proudly presents our top 50 albums and EPs of 2019, along with a writeup of each staff member’s personal favorite album of 2019. Enjoy!

50. Oliver Tree – Do You Feel Me? 40. The National – I Am Easy To Find 30. Ana Frango Electrico- Little Electric Chicken Heat 20. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana

47. (Sandy) Alex G – House of Sugar 37. James Blake – Assume Form 27. Faye Webster – Atlanta Millionaires Club 17. Xiu Xiu- Girl with basket of fruit

46. DaBaby – Baby on Baby 36. Chai – PUNK 26. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen 16. JPEGMAFIA – ALL MY HEROES ARE CORNBALLS

45. Caroline Polachek – Pang 35. Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury 25. BROCKHAMPTON – GINGER 15. ITEKOMA HITS- Otoboke Beaver

43. Ex Okays – Good/Old Days EP 33. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors 23. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride 13. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

42. Danny Brown – uknowwhatimsayin¿ 32. Quelle Chris- Guns 22. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising 12. Big Thief – U.F.O.F.