The Top 50 Albums and EPs of 2019

- by WPGU Music Staff
Graphic by Kyra Puetz

This past semester, the web writers grew to a team of 20 writers, the biggest team our staff has seen in years. With a bigger team, there’s been such a diverse taste in music which almost makes this list hard to make. Well, that and the constant stream of music, both good and bad, that has been released this year. Nevertheless, the ranking of the top 50 albums has become a favorite among the web writers, who graciously gave up a whole Saturday before finals to discuss some of the best albums of 2019. The WPGU writing staff proudly presents our top 50 albums and EPs of 2019, along with a writeup of each staff member’s personal favorite album of 2019. Enjoy!

50. Oliver Tree – Do You Feel Me?

40. The National – I Am Easy To Find

30. Ana Frango Electrico- Little Electric Chicken Heat

20. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana

49. Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

39. Le Butcherettes- bi/MENTAL

29. Jay Som – Anak Ko

19. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

48. Djo – Twenty Twenty

38. YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

28. Local Natives – Violet Street

18. Hippo Campus – Demos II

47. (Sandy) Alex G – House of Sugar

37. James Blake – Assume Form

27. Faye Webster – Atlanta Millionaires Club

17. Xiu Xiu- Girl with basket of fruit

46. DaBaby – Baby on Baby

36. Chai – PUNK

26. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

16. JPEGMAFIA – ALL MY HEROES ARE CORNBALLS

45. Caroline Polachek – Pang

35. Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury

25. BROCKHAMPTON – GINGER

15. ITEKOMA HITS- Otoboke Beaver

44. Ariana Grande – thank u, next

34. Twin Peaks – Lookout Low

24. Bon Iver – i, i

14. Billie Ellish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

43. Ex Okays – Good/Old Days EP

33. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors

23. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

13. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

42. Danny Brown – uknowwhatimsayin¿

32. Quelle Chris- Guns

22. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising

12. Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

41. 100 gecs – 1000 gecs

31. Denzel Curry – ZUU

21. Julia Jacklin – Crushing

11. Weather Day – Come In

10. Maggie Rogers – Heard It In A Past Life

9. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains

8. Big Thief – Two Hands

7. Solange – When I Get Home

6. Clairo – Immunity

5. Whitney – Forever Turned Around

4. Wallows – Nothing Happens

3. Toro y Moi – Outer Peace

2. FKA Twigs – MAGDALENE

1. Tyler, The Creator – IGOR

