The Top 50 Albums and EPs of 2019

This past semester, the web writers grew to a team of 20 writers, the biggest team our staff has seen in years. With a bigger team, there’s been such a diverse taste in music which almost makes this list hard to make. Well, that and the constant stream of music, both good and bad, that has been released this year. Nevertheless, the ranking of the top 50 albums has become a favorite among the web writers, who graciously gave up a whole Saturday before finals to discuss some of the best albums of 2019. The WPGU writing staff proudly presents our top 50 albums and EPs of 2019, along with a writeup of each staff member’s personal favorite album of 2019. Enjoy!
50. Oliver Tree – Do You Feel Me?
40. The National – I Am Easy To Find
30. Ana Frango Electrico- Little Electric Chicken Heat
29. Jay Som – Anak Ko
19. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
38. YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
47. (Sandy) Alex G – House of Sugar
37. James Blake – Assume Form
27. Faye Webster – Atlanta Millionaires Club
17. Xiu Xiu- Girl with basket of fruit
46. DaBaby – Baby on Baby
36. Chai – PUNK
16. JPEGMAFIA – ALL MY HEROES ARE CORNBALLS
45. Caroline Polachek – Pang
35. Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury
15. ITEKOMA HITS- Otoboke Beaver
24. Bon Iver – i, i
14. Billie Ellish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
43. Ex Okays – Good/Old Days EP
33. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
23. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
13. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
42. Danny Brown – uknowwhatimsayin¿
22. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising
12. Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
41. 100 gecs – 1000 gecs
31. Denzel Curry – ZUU
21. Julia Jacklin – Crushing
10. Maggie Rogers – Heard It In A Past Life
9. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains
6. Clairo – Immunity
5. Whitney – Forever Turned Around
3. Toro y Moi – Outer Peace
2. FKA Twigs – MAGDALENE