THERE AND BACK: Road Trip Playlists

With all the travel occurring during the holiday season – drives to and from the Chicagoland area, the city, or if you’re like me, to O’Hare to catch a flight home – it seems only right to share the playlists I believe to be perfect for the ride there and back. I have put together a playlist for each leg of the journey; the energy on the ride to a place is much different than the energy on the ride back, and so two separate playlists seemed necessary. Below I have attached my personal playlists for the car ride there back, both of which will help you pass the time while driving around for the holidays and get you to and from wherever you’re going.

THERE:

Sometimes it is about the destination, and the journey is just what helps you get hyped to be there. The ride there is exciting, energetic, and the anticipation to reach your destination is equally matched by the songs included in this playlist. Sit back and enjoy the ride.

AND BACK:

As everyone knows, the ride home with your homies is time to belt out your favorite Adele song, rap every word to “Violent Crimes”, and nearly cry when Taylor Swift comes on. This playlist for the ride back contains all the hits, including the ones you thought you forgot. Sing your heart out on the ride home with this playlist.

Enjoy these while driving safe!