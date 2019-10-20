Music / Playlist

Throwbacks Playlist

- by Carolina Garibay

Lately, I’ve been in a very “throwbacks” mood, and though several different throwbacks playlists exist, I haven’t been able to find one that completely satisfies my need for throwbacks. That’s why I decided to create my own throwbacks playlist. I’ve carefully crafted this playlist so that it appeals to a variety of music tastes, while still sticking to the throwbacks theme. On this playlist, you’ll find over 90 minutes of bops, mostly from the 2000s, ranging from alternative to R&B, to rock and more. This playlist is perfect for those nights where you just want to hang out with some friends, but I also like to listen to it while I’m dancing alone in my room.

About Carolina Garibay

Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.

