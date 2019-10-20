Lately, I’ve been in a very “throwbacks” mood, and though several different throwbacks playlists exist, I haven’t been able to find one that completely satisfies my need for throwbacks. That’s why I decided to create my own throwbacks playlist. I’ve carefully crafted this playlist so that it appeals to a variety of music tastes, while still sticking to the throwbacks theme. On this playlist, you’ll find over 90 minutes of bops, mostly from the 2000s, ranging from alternative to R&B, to rock and more. This playlist is perfect for those nights where you just want to hang out with some friends, but I also like to listen to it while I’m dancing alone in my room.
