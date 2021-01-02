Album Reviews / Listicle / Music

Top 50 Albums & EPs of 2020

- by WPGU Staff

Like most facets of this year, the musical landscape was… strange. With no chances for major release tours or publicity events, it may seem at first that this year was uneventful. However, where the major artists mainly took this time to refind their footing, the alternative scenes exploded with new and inventive releases. R&B, folk, hyperpop, disco, punk, and many other genres experienced integral releases this year that are sure to be deemed classics in the years that follow. So, we at WPGU wanted to recognize our favorite works released in 2020. This list was curated by the wonderous web writers in a high-stakes, winner takes all, Zoom Call. There was a lot of deliberation put into making this list and a lot of care put into writing our Staff Pick Synopsises. We hope you enjoy this and all upcoming articles in 2021!

Top 50 Releases of 2020:

50: Shawn Wasabi- MANGOTALE49: The Garden- Kiss My Super Bowl Ring48: Bartees Strange – Live Forever47: Destroyer – Have We Met46: Deante’ Hitchcock – BETTER
45: Chicano Batman- Invisible People44: Perfume Genius – Set My Heart On Fire Immediately43:Disclosure- ENERGY42: Adrianne Lenker – songs41: beabadoobee- Fake it Flowers
40: The Nude Party- Midnight Manor39: meat computer- social distancing from reality
38: Dua Lipa- Future Nostalgia37: Soccer Mommy – color theory36: Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats- Unlocked
35: Devonté Hynes- We Are Who We Are34: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard- KG33: The Chats- High Risk Behaviour32: SAULT- UNTITLED (Black Is)31: keiyaA-  Forever, Ya Girl
30: Aminé- Limbo29: Ka – Descendants of Cain28: Khruangbin- Mordechai27: Park National- The Big Glad26: Hi-C – No More Heroes, Vol. 1
25: The Microphones- Microphones in 202024: Yves Tumor-Heaven to a Tortured Mind23: Dehd – Flower of Devotion22: Idles- Ultra Mono21: Orville Peck- Show Pony
20: Chloe X Halle- Ungodly Hour19: King Krule- Man Alive!18: The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You17: The Weeknd- After Hours16: Fleet Foxes- Shore
15: Your Arms Are My Cocoon- S/T14: Thundercat – It Is What It Is13: Ichiko Aoba- Windswept Adan12: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist- Alfredo11: Moses Sumney – græ
10: The Strokes- The New Abnormal9: Rina Sawayama- SAWAYAMA8: clipping.- Visions of Bodies Being Burned7: Run The Jewels- RTJ46: HAIM- Women in Music Pt. III
5: Jeff Rosenstock- No Dream4: Jessie Ware-What’s Your Pleasure3: Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters2: Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher1: Charli XCX- How I’m Feeling Now
Click on the albums to check out our previous reviews of these releases!
Pages: 1 2

Related Posts

Your Arms Are My Cocoon- Your Arms Are My Cocoon

Rico Nasty: Nightmare Vacation

C418: Minecraft – Volume Alpha

About WPGU Staff

View all posts by WPGU Staff →