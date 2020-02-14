Valentine’s Day Playlist

Happy love day WPGU listeners! In honor of Valentine’s Day, the web writing team has created a playlist full of love songs, ranging from older classics like “She Will Be Loved,” and “The Only Exception” to newer songs such as “Dream Boy,” off Beach Bunny’s newest album, Honeymoon. Whether you’re single or happily taken, this playlist is sure to get you in a lovely mood!

Don’t forget to tune into the Dating Game today from 4-5. You can listen locally on the radio, on our app, or right here on the website!