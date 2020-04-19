I know what you’re thinking. Another “vibes” playlist? Yes, I am aware that several different vibe playlists already exist, but I think that everyone has a different definition of “vibe,” and the songs considered “vibe worthy” differ among people. The vibes playlist I made consists mostly of rap and a little bit of alternative bops. I actually used to not really be into rap, but I decided to give it a try and I’ve really been ~vibing~ with a lot of songs. Since I just recently started listening to rap, I am not very experienced when it comes to the genre or the artists, but all of these songs really get me energized and, to me, are the definition of “vibes.”