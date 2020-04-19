I know what you’re thinking. Another “vibes” playlist? Yes, I am aware that several different vibe playlists already exist, but I think that everyone has a different definition of “vibe,” and the songs considered “vibe worthy” differ among people. The vibes playlist I made consists mostly of rap and a little bit of alternative bops. I actually used to not really be into rap, but I decided to give it a try and I’ve really been ~vibing~ with a lot of songs. Since I just recently started listening to rap, I am not very experienced when it comes to the genre or the artists, but all of these songs really get me energized and, to me, are the definition of “vibes.”
About Carolina Garibay
Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.View all posts by Carolina Garibay →