WPGU At Home: Meet Annabelle Hladik

Today we have Annabelle, who was nominated by Kyra Puetz last week!

Name: Annabelle (Belle for short) Hladik



Major: Communication



Year: Junior (now technically senior, since I finished classes)



Department(s) in WPGU: On-Air, Marketing, Production



Where you’re quarantining: My family’s home in Chicago



What are you listening to?: The songs of birds visiting my new feeder! Music-wise tho, Caroline Rose-“Feel The Way I Want”



What are you reading?: The Lost Media Wiki! Database of info on movies, TV and written works that people can no longer freely access for one reason or another. Suuuper interesting stuff



What are you watching?: Dead to Me season 2 on Netflix



First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over?: Book it to the nearest TJ Maxx and just go crazy🤪 my inner Maxxinista is STARVED



Favorite way to social distance?: Videochat w/friends, get lunch delivered and eat it outside with my neighbor



Who do you want to hear from next?: Carolina Garibay