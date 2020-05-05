WPGU at Home: Meet Barrett Wynn!

This Thursday we have Barrett Wynn, who was nominated by Emily Crawford last Thursday.

Major: Political Science, concentrating in International Relations

Year: Freshman

Departments: News and On-Air

Years in WPGU: .5 (just joined this semester!)

Where you’re quarantined: Baltimore, Maryland

What are you listening to? an extremely disorienting mix of The Clash, Denzel Curry, and Johnny Cash

What are you reading? “True History of the Kelly Gang” by Peter Carey; would strongly recommend to anyone who likes Cormac McCarthy novels or hates punctuation

What are you watching? The Americans, but it’s about to be usurped by Avatar as I catch up on all the episodes I missed as a kid

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Blow all of my cash on eating at restaurants with some friends, and hopefully make it to a Black Keys concert while they’re on their encore tour

Favorite way to social distance? getting destroyed in Jackbox.tv games over Discord calls

Who do you want to hear from next? Angelica Zdarowski