WPGU at Home: Meet Reese Armstrong!

Name: Reese Armstrong
Major: Social Work
Year: Freshman
Department(s) in WPGU: News
Years in WPGU: First year
Where you’re quarantining: Rockford, Illinois
What are you listening to? Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, J Cole
What are you watching? A whole lot of YouTube
First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Throw a big kick back with all of my friends who I haven’t been able to hang out with.
Favorite way to social distance? Play online video games with friends
Who do you want to hear from next? Justin S. Malone