Website News

WPGU at Home: Meet Reese Armstrong!

- by Kyra Puetz

Name: Reese Armstrong

Major: Social Work

Year: Freshman

Department(s) in WPGU: News

Years in WPGU: First year

Where you’re quarantining: Rockford, Illinois

What are you listening to? Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, J Cole

What are you watching? A whole lot of YouTube

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Throw a big kick back with all of my friends who I haven’t been able to hang out with.

Favorite way to social distance? Play online video games with friends

Who do you want to hear from next? Justin S. Malone

Related Posts

WPGU at Home: Meet Tim Witek!

About Kyra Puetz

Kyra is a senior from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising and is the Web Director for WPGU. She loves looking at album cover art, drinking iced chai tea lattes and doing crossword puzzles. Kyra is also a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes.

View all posts by Kyra Puetz →