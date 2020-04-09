WPGU at Home: Meet Reese Armstrong!

Name: Reese Armstrong

Major: Social Work

Year: Freshman

Department(s) in WPGU: News

Years in WPGU: First year

Where you’re quarantining: Rockford, Illinois

What are you listening to? Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, J Cole

What are you watching? A whole lot of YouTube

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Throw a big kick back with all of my friends who I haven’t been able to hang out with.

Favorite way to social distance? Play online video games with friends

Who do you want to hear from next? Justin S. Malone