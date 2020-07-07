WPGU at Home: Meet Ryan Davila

Today we have Ryan Davila, who was nominated by Glenda Villalón
Name: Ryan
Major: Geology
Year: Prospective senior
Departments in WPGU: I manager the web department, and help out On-Air from time to time.
Years in WPGU: This upcoming semester marks 1 year of me with WPGU!
Where you’re quarantining: My room, on my bed, in a catatonic state.
What you’re listening to?: The Garden, Mannequin Pussy, and The Plugz. Aside from those I’ve been blasting “Warm Leatherette” as I lie face down motionless on the floor of my room.
What are you reading:? I’ve been reading Cicero by Anthony Everett, and Green Lantern: Season 2 by Grant Morrison.
What are you watching?: I’ve been watching Dragon Ball Z and various paleontology documentaries.
First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over: Clothesline a child in a moshpit.
Favorite way to social distance: Taking a drive with my dog, Conway.
Who do you wanna hear from next: Jordan Kahn