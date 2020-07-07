WPGU at Home: Meet Ryan Davila

Today we have Ryan Davila, who was nominated by Glenda Villalón

Name: Ryan



Major: Geology



Year: Prospective senior



Departments in WPGU: I manager the web department, and help out On-Air from time to time.



Years in WPGU: This upcoming semester marks 1 year of me with WPGU!



Where you’re quarantining: My room, on my bed, in a catatonic state.



What you’re listening to?: The Garden, Mannequin Pussy, and The Plugz. Aside from those I’ve been blasting “Warm Leatherette” as I lie face down motionless on the floor of my room.



What are you reading:? I’ve been reading Cicero by Anthony Everett, and Green Lantern: Season 2 by Grant Morrison.



What are you watching?: I’ve been watching Dragon Ball Z and various paleontology documentaries.



First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over: Clothesline a child in a moshpit.



Favorite way to social distance: Taking a drive with my dog, Conway.



Who do you wanna hear from next: Jordan Kahn