WPGU News Summary – Week of 09/06/21

Hello, Champaign-Urbana! Happy Sunday.

Here is your weekly COVID-19 update:

The University’s COVID testing data reveals 121 new COVID-19 cases on campus over the past week––nearly one hundred less cases than the week prior. This puts last week’s campus positivity rate at 0.50%.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health has administered a total of 224,982 COVID-19 vaccinations and fully vaccinated 110,352––nearly ten-thousand more than last week.

Here are last week’s top stories to start off your Sunday. Click the link under each story to listen to them on the WPGU News daily broadcast.

University of Illinois students and faculty request vaccine exemptions

By Owen Henderson

From September 7, 2021

Soon after the University tightened their vaccination rules, students and faculty were allowed to request vaccine exemptions by September 15th, whether they be medical or religious. Until all exemption requests are reviewed, all students who are not currently vaccinated must still participate in the University’s testing program.

Taliban takes control of Afghanistan

By Emily Crawford

From September 7, 2021

Last Monday, the Taliban took control of Panjishir valley, the last province in Afghanistan resisting their rule, though resistance fighters say that forces are still in control of parts of the valley. The United States and other countries are accepting thousands of refugees who fled due to the Taliban’s rule.

University of Illinois welcomes in-person visits and a record-breaking freshman class

By Mac Dudley and Meagan Vicens

From September 8, 2021, and September 9, 2021

After 18 months of holding campus tours online, the University is once again holding in-person visits, though COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are in place. On campus already are 56,300 students, the largest enrollment ever, and 8,300 freshmen students, the second largest freshman class in the last ten years.

Shootings in Danville

By Tara Mobasher

From September 7, 2021

Two teenagers were transported to a local hospital after being shot along the railroad tracks by Franklin and Davis streets in Danville last Saturday. There is an ongoing investigation on whether this shooting is connected with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in Danville that same morning.

Champaign-Urbana remembers 9/11 with stair climb events

By Josie Alameda

From September 9, 2021

Yesterday marked 20 years after the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York. Various memorial events took place over the past week, including the University of Illinois Naval ROTC stair climb at Memorial Stadium last Thursday as well as a public stair climb at the Mattoon family YMCA yesterday morning.