WPGU News Summary – Week of 09/27/21

Happy Sunday, Champaign-Urbana!

Here is your weekly COVID-19 update:

The University’s COVID testing data reveals 42 new COVID-19 cases on campus over the past week, putting last week’s campus positivity rate at 0.24%. This is an increase from last week’s data by 4 cases, or 0.4%.

The United States just surpassed 700,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health has administered a total of 231,507 COVID-19 vaccinations and fully vaccinated 113,605, which is a slight increase from last week. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that they will be following the CDC’s recommendations to offer the Pfizer booster vaccine to those 65 years and up, those who are immunocompromised, and those who work in high-risk facilities.

Flu shots will be offered for the next few weeks at the following on-campus buildings: the Activities Recreation Center, Grainger Engineering Library, Business Instructional Facility, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the Undergraduate Library, and Ikenberry Commons. Since the flu is a preventable disease, it is especially important to get this vaccine.

Here are last week’s top stories to start off your Sunday. Click the link under each story to listen to them on the WPGU News daily broadcast.

Mahomet-Seymour high school addresses bullying against LGBTQIA students

By Jane Knight

From September 27, 2021

Three weeks ago, students at Mahomet-Seymour high school were verbally and physically assaulted during their homecoming spirit week for showing LGBTQIA pride. After a week, Mahomet-Seymour high school released a statement about the incident that ultimately asked the students to stop wearing pride flags.

U of I celebrates 2021 homecoming

By Kayla Mish

From September 30, 2021

This week, U of I will be celebrating homecoming week with the theme “Close Ar Apart, We’re Illini At Heart” and with many events leading up to Saturday’s tailgate and football game against the Wisconsin Badgers. For information on homecoming events, visit homecoming.illinois.edu.

Grad students union protests lax U of I COVID-19 protocols

By Kayal Mish

From October 1, 2021

The Graduate Employees’ Organization held a protest two weeks ago regarding their dissatisfaction with how the university is carrying out COVID-19 restrictions. The GEO complained about how they had to assume responsibility for checking their students’ COVID-19 statuses (further risking exposure to the virus) and how their own statuses were never checked.

Northwestern suspends all fraternity-related activities

By Jane Knight

From September 28, 2021

Northwestern University started suspending all fraternity-related activities last week and will continue this suspension for the next two weeks. This follows a string of cases of students being drugged at Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi parties.

Body discovered three weeks ago identified as Jelani Day

By Tara Mobasher

From September 27, 2021

Jelani Day, a 25 year-old graduate student at Illinois State University, was reported as missing in late August. His body was discovered only three weeks ago, though his body wasn’t identified until last week and authorities say that they will continue to investigate Day’s case.