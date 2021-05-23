WPGU News Summary – Week of May 23rd, 2021

Due to the Champaign community’s commitment to complying with CDC guidelines and getting vaccinated, COVID cases have significantly decreased. The University of Illinois COVID testing data reveals only 1 new COVID-19 case on campus over the past week. This puts last week’s campus positivity rate at 0.05%.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health has administered 187,145 COVID-19 vaccinations and has fully vaccinated 88,054 people.

Here are last week’s top stories to start off your Sunday. Click the link under each story to listen to them on the WPGU News daily broadcast

State pays respects to Champaign officer killed on duty

By Owen Henderson and Anne McKeown

From May 24, 2021, and May 26, 2021

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim was fatally shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute last Wednesday and is the first police officer to be killed on duty since 1967. Following a first responder walkthrough and funeral, a procession of law enforcers escorted Oberheim to his final resting place at the Monticello Cemetery, where the Champaign public was invited to line the route.

NOAA weather radio returns to Champaign County

By Josie Alameda

From May 26, 2021

With the help of a new antenna on the WCIA tower, the Champaign NOAA weather radio aired for the first time since February 2020 on Friday. The owner of the tower had cancelled the lease due to a technical issue during repair.

Illinois prepares for heavy Memorial Day weekend travel

By Reese Armstrong and Josie Alameda

From May 27, 2021, and May 28, 2021

In order to prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel, the State of Illinois teamed up with Amtrak, Walmart, Travel Centers of America, Wally’s, and Hyvee to set up vaccination stations in Union Station and other travel centers in Troy, Effingham, Mt. Vermont, Pontiac, and Bloomington. Non-emergency lane closures also opened back up to assist with heavy holiday traffic flow.

Arrest made in sorority house burglary

By Tara Mobasher

From May 25, 2021

After a burglary that occurred on May 19th at a University sorority house, one of three suspects was arrested last Tuesday.

Illinois Democrats propose new legislative maps

By Reese Armstrong

From May 24, 2021

Last Friday, Democrats from the Illinois legislature released a new draft of newly updated redistricting maps after the 2020 census resulted in the loss of one Illinois seat in the House of Representatives.