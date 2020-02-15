WPGU Valentine’s Day Dating Game 2020

WPGU’s annual dating game is back for another year. If you’re sad you missed it, have no fear, we have the full show recorded! Five rounds of questions and three guys vying for one girl’s heart-what more could you ask for?
Related Posts
About Kyra Puetz
Kyra is a senior from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising and is the Web Director for WPGU. She loves looking at album cover art, drinking iced chai tea lattes and doing crossword puzzles. Kyra is also a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes.View all posts by Kyra Puetz →