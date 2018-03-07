3.6.18 – Before he makes his stop in the Canopy Club on April 11th, the legendary Wyclef Jean hopped on the phone with the Can I Kick It team to talk about his musical beginnings, performing around the world, his Carnival series of Albums, his thoughts on the music industry today, and much more. Take a listen to the full interview below, and purchase tickets to see Wyclef Jean at the Canopy Club here!

NOTE: In the interview, we say that the show will be on March 7th. It was rescheduled after recording this interview, so that information is no longer correct. The show is now on April 11th.