RL 3-27-19 A Star Wars is Born

Host: Bridget
Happy Keep it Weird Wednesday! Today we talked about Nerdist’s parody of “Shallow” from A Star is Born, “A Star Wars is Born” check it out here for a good laugh!
Playlist:
Hello, Yes (This is Woz) – Windmills
My Blood – twenty one pilots
Sunday Candy (Chance cover) – Tara Terra
A Little Honey – Nathaniel Rateliff
Stuck – The Aces
Composure – euriah
Raised By Wolves – @u2
When You Come Around – Ashland
Ready or Not – Boxcar Graffiti
Around the Bend – Pearl Jam
I Feel Free – Cream
Glamorous Indie Rock and Roll – The Killers
Good Morning – Max Frost
Aquamarine – Withershins