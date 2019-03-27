RL 3-27-19 A Star Wars is Born

Host: Bridget

Happy Keep it Weird Wednesday! Today we talked about Nerdist’s parody of “Shallow” from A Star is Born, “A Star Wars is Born” check it out here for a good laugh!

Check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RequestLive1071/

Playlist:

Hello, Yes (This is Woz) – Windmills

My Blood – twenty one pilots

Sunday Candy (Chance cover) – Tara Terra

A Little Honey – Nathaniel Rateliff

Stuck – The Aces

Composure – euriah

Raised By Wolves – @u2

When You Come Around – Ashland

Ready or Not – Boxcar Graffiti

Around the Bend – Pearl Jam

I Feel Free – Cream

Glamorous Indie Rock and Roll – The Killers

Good Morning – Max Frost

Aquamarine – Withershins