True story: Sometimes I feel like Spotify has an algorithm to my heart and soul because they know what I want before I do. Discover Weekly has more wisdom than any of us earthlings will ever have. This playlist is a compilation of tracks that Spotify has suggested for me to listen to over the past year.

I would especially like to highlight Charlie Burg on this playlist. His sound reminds me Vampire Weekend, but a little more beach bum rock. I am always trying to find new music and the discover feature of Spotify always provides. Next time you are looking for some new tunes, do not sleep on Discover Weekly.