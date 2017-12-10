True story: Sometimes I feel like Spotify has an algorithm to my heart and soul because they know what I want before I do. Discover Weekly has more wisdom than any of us earthlings will ever have. This playlist is a compilation of tracks that Spotify has suggested for me to listen to over the past year.

I would especially like to highlight Charlie Burg on this playlist. His sound reminds me Vampire Weekend, but a little more beach bum rock. I am always trying to find new music and the discover feature of Spotify always provides. Next time you are looking for some new tunes, do not sleep on Discover Weekly.

Colleen is a Chicago native, studying communication at UIUC. You can catch Colleen taking naps on the Quad or showcasing her killer dance moves at any party she attends. You DO NOT want to challenge this girl to a dance-off.

