3.27.18 – In this episode, we catch up on the many new artists and songs we’ve been listening to over our break, including new music from Saba and Yung Bans. We also talk about the soon-to-be-announced XXL Freshman list, and who we would like to see featured on it, and much more. Unfortunately, the audio recording of this episode was corrupted while exporting and cannot be posted in full. Follow us on our twitter (@canikickit__) to see some highlights of the episode edited from the audio that was recovered!