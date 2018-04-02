3.27.18 – In this episode, we catch up on the many new artists and songs we’ve been listening to over our break, including new music from Saba and Yung Bans. We also talk about the soon-to-be-announced XXL Freshman list, and who we would like to see featured on it, and much more. Unfortunately, the audio recording of this episode was corrupted while exporting and cannot be posted in full. Follow us on our twitter (@canikickit__) to see some highlights of the episode edited from the audio that was recovered!

 

About The Author

Nikhil Mehta was born and raised in Fremont, California, a suburb of the Bay Area, but discovered his love of music from the internet. Inspired by the pure expression, creativity, and perspective of acts like Odd Future, Childish Gambino, Danny Brown, and Flying Lotus, Nikhil's passion for finding the coolest new music was born. After making the move to Champaign, he found himself surrounded by a thriving scene of artists and creatives that didn't exist in Fremont, and eagerly took his place within as a host of "Can I Kick It". Besides his music obsession, Nikhil enjoys longboarding around campus, rewatching Netflix shows, and climbing trees.

Related Posts