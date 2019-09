9.12.19 – Can I Kick It are proud to welcome in the newest host to the show, Kenya Williams! She was on a few times last year but she will continue with us from now on. We discuss her love for older hip-hop, the phenomenon that is Pop Smoke, and a bunch of other things. Listen below!

https://ia601506.us.archive.org/16/items/episode809.12.19/episode%2080%20-%209.12.19.wav