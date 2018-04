4.24.18 – Just before his stellar show at the Canopy Club, Supa Bwe, a rapper and rising star from Chicago, hopped on the phone to talk to the Can I Kick It team about his latest album, evolving style, and goals for the future. Take a listen to the interview in full and check out his newest album, Finally Dead, below!

Photo Credit: Timmy Risden (@timmyrisden)