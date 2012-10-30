Yesterday (December 8) thirty-seven years ago, John Lennon was shot and killed. Though I wasn’t alive during this time, I know shocked and devastated the world was upon hearing this news. I’ve been a huge Beatles and John Lennon fan for my whole life, so December 8 has always been sort of a sad day for me, as I’m sure it is for many other fans too. To help me (and others) cope, I’ve made a John Lennon playlist to celebrate not only the incredible musician he was, but more than that, the influential person he was. It contains several Beatles and Lennon songs, as well as songs other artists wrote for Lennon and other songs that just remind me of him. Have a listen and love everybody.