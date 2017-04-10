“Green Light “– Lorde

Highly anticipated music from Lorde has finally hit air waves across the globe. There’s a new flavor that sends more dance vibes through this song than in her past releases. This single gives a glimpse of what we can expect to see on “Mellodrama” this upcoming summer.

“Changing Of The Seasons” – Two Door Cinema Club

Nothing gets me in the mood for spring cleaning like two door Cinema Club. Their way to incorporate a positive electric feel to love songs is something that I always admired. Though this song is four years old, it’s chorus loses its hook.

“Omen” – Disclosure ft. Sam Smith

Despite the seeming dark title, you can look to this tune for an upbeat feel. Disclosure’s electric mix is a great mix of funk feel and a modern electric take with synths. Sam Smith’s vocals contribute a soft, powerful touch to complete the song.

“To Kingdom Come” – Passion Pit

Passion Pit is an endless classic. None of their songs age with time in my opinion. This song opens up with strong drum and follows closely with Passion Pit’s signature high-pitched whiny vocals. Whiny usually is interpreted negatively, but tis the vocals that really tie this song together.

“UGH!” – The 1975

The playful electric turn opens up with an intriguing instrumental pattern and energetic vocals. This song brings color with the harmonization of the lead singer with himself and the funky use of tech sounds.

“Change of Heart” – The 1975

This song has an infectious backtrack, with the same talk-vocals the 1975 features in other releases. I love this song for how raw and simple the lyrics are, “I just had a change of heart,” is fit into the song like a conversation with the audience.