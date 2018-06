After a quick break, we’re back with a new music Friday playlist! I love finding new tracks and sharing it with fellow music lovers. Below is a playlist comprised of a handful of new tunes for you to jam out to!

Released today

Bon Voyage, Melody’s Echo Chamber

Other Recent Release

“Simplify”, Young the Giant – Released 6/14/18

“Fire Flies”, Gorillaz – Released 6/14/18

“Passenger”, Hippo Campus – Released 6/12/18

Lush, Snail Mail – Released 6/8/18

“Rover”, Interpol – Released 6/8/18

So Sad So Sexy, Lykke Li – Released 6/8/18

“I Know How To Speak”, Manchester Orchestra – Released 6/8/18

“Fast Slow Disco”, St. Vincent – Released 6/1/18

God’s Favorite Customer, Father John Misty – Released 6/1/18

24: How to Find True Love and Happiness, Hyukoh – Released 5/31/18

“Street Fighter Mas”, Kamasi Washington – Released 5/30/18

“Fallingwater”, Maggie Rogers – Released 5/23/18