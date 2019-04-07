Music / Playlist

Springtime Playlist

- by Carolina Garibay

March 20 marked the first day of spring, which means that it’s time to stop listening to all of our winter depression playlists and start listening to some springtime playlists that have more of an uplifting sound. To me, spring music is defined by light, airy acoustics with some upbeat yet still chill songs sprinkled in-between. The playlist I’ve created for the springtime consists of these types of songs, and though it features a range of different artists, the theme of acoustic, peaceful tunes remains consistent throughout. Listen to this outside or with the window open because it sounds a lot better when there’s a breeze – trust me. Happy spring and happy listening!

Related Posts

Sunday Funday Playlist

April Showers playlist

Episode 59 – King Trey is Back!

About Carolina Garibay

Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.

View all posts by Carolina Garibay →