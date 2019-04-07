Springtime Playlist

March 20 marked the first day of spring, which means that it’s time to stop listening to all of our winter depression playlists and start listening to some springtime playlists that have more of an uplifting sound. To me, spring music is defined by light, airy acoustics with some upbeat yet still chill songs sprinkled in-between. The playlist I’ve created for the springtime consists of these types of songs, and though it features a range of different artists, the theme of acoustic, peaceful tunes remains consistent throughout. Listen to this outside or with the window open because it sounds a lot better when there’s a breeze – trust me. Happy spring and happy listening!

