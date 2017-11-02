Over the weekend, I saw many people dressed up in 90’s themed costumes. From Miss Frizzle, to Scream, to simple 90’s throwback attire, I felt as though I had taken a trip back to the age of flannel and amazing cartoons. The only thing missing from the 90’s world that had been created was the music. Halloween may now be over, but I felt the need to keep the 90’s alive, if only for a short time more. I decided to put together a playlist of some of the essential Grunge and Alternative songs that bring the 90’s to life.

Here is a playlist to indulge in nostalgia and take a trip back to the 90’s