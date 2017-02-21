This Monday marks the 50th birthday of the king of grunge himself, Kurt Cobain. Although he is not with us, his band’s music is as memorable as ever.

The ‘funky drummer’ Clyde Stubblefield passed away this past week. He is best known for his drum solo in the track “Funky Drummer” which has been extensively sampled by different Hip-Hop and Rap artists such as N.W.A’s “F**k tha Police” and LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out” Fellow drummer Questlove tweeted out his sympathy. One of the many musicians who owes some to the late drummer.

Albums to look out for this week include Ryan Adams’s new release “Prisoner”, and King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard’s “Flying Microntonal Banana”